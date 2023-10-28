Norway’s Mowinckel becomes first skier to be disqualified under new rule banning fluorinated wax

SOELDEN, Austria (AP) — Ragnhild Mowinckel of Norway has become the first skier to be disqualified for a forbidden type of wax on her skis. The two-time Olympic silver medalist finished the first run of the season-opening race in sixth place before her skis failed the mandatory post-run test by FIS officials. A rule taking effect this season forbids the use of the potentially harmful fluorinated wax in the pre-race preparation of skis. Mowinckel says “we must find out what happened. We are not trying to cheat.” FIS says “the jury had no other option than to disqualify the athlete.”

