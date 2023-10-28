Israel is reassessing diplomatic relations with Turkey due to leader’s ‘increasingly harsh’ remarks

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Israel says it’s recalling its diplomats from Turkey over “increasingly harsh statements” coming from the government in Ankara. The announcement on Saturday came hours after Turkey’s president declared at a massive protest in Istanbul that his government is preparing to declare Israel a “war criminal.” Israel previously removed its diplomats from Turkey for security reasons. But Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said on social media that they were getting ordered to pull out now for a reassessment of the ties between Turkey and Israel. Cohen’s statement suggested a move that could sever the newly restored diplomatic ties between the two countries. There was no immediate response from the Turkish Foreign Ministry.

