Fountain Police Department now on ‘accident alert status’ ahead of winter storm

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department has placed themselves on "accident alert status" as the first winter snow storm of the season approaches.

FPD says at 9:20 P.M. they initiated the change in status. They issued the following statement to the public:

"If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party. Within 72 hours, please report it online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information." -- Lisa M. Schneider, Fountain Police Public Information Officer