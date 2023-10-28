Skip to Content
News

Fountain Police Department now on ‘accident alert status’ ahead of winter storm

KRDO
By
Published 10:57 PM

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Fountain Police Department has placed themselves on "accident alert status" as the first winter snow storm of the season approaches.

FPD says at 9:20 P.M. they initiated the change in status. They issued the following statement to the public:

"If you are involved in a traffic accident and there are no injuries, no suspected alcohol or drugs involved, both drivers are licensed and all vehicles involved are registered, please exchange information with the other party. Within 72 hours, please report it online at https://www.colorado.gov/pacific/csp/crash-information." -- Lisa M. Schneider, Fountain Police Public Information Officer

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Sean Rice

Sean is reporter with the 13 Investigates team. Learn more about him here.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content