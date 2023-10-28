Former NYC jail guards avoid prison time for 8-minute delay in helping inmate who attempted suicide

NEW YORK (AP) — Two former New York City jail guards won’t serve any prison time in connection with a teenage inmate’s suicide attempt in 2019. The Daily News reported Friday that Daniel Fullerton and Mark Wilson received conditional discharges after pleading guilty to misdemeanor official misconduct in May and September, respectively. Prosecutors say Fullerton, Wilson and two other officers who were charged failed to help 18-year-old Nicholas Feliciano for nearly eight minutes during his suicide attempt at the Rikers Island jail complex. Feliciano suffered permanent brain damage. An investigation report later found that the officers believed Feliciano was faking a suicide attempt. A lawyer for Feliciano’s family called the officers’ sentences “shocking.”

