EPA to strengthen lead protections in drinking water after multiple crises, including Flint

The Environmental Protection Agency will soon strengthen lead in drinking water regulations, after decades when they essentially remained the same. Those decades have included numerous crises involving lead poisoning from tainted water, including Flint, Michigan and Washington, DC. Overall, lead levels in children’s blood have have dropped drastically, even while those crises in specific places unfolded. Lead in tap water is difficult to regulate and advocates had to push hard to enact the first comprehensive rules in the early 1990s. Some experts say the existing rules need to be enforced better, others say there are fundamental problems with the regulations that must be fixed.

By MICHAEL PHILLIS and MIKE STOBBE Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.