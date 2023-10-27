Spain’s report on Catholic Church sex abuse estimates victims could number in hundreds of thousands
By CIARÁN GILES
Associated Press
MADRID (AP) — Spain’s first official probe of sex abuse by clergy members or people connected to the Catholic Church includes a survey that indicates the number of victims could run into hundreds of thousands. The survey was part of a damning report by the office of Spain’s ombudsman following an 18-month independent investigation of 487 cases. Ombudsman Ángel Gabilondo presented the nearly 800-page report on Friday and criticized the church’s response to sex abuse scandals. He says the recommendations include a public event of reparation to recognize victims, the creation of a state fund to pay compensation and prevention efforts by the church. Acting Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez called the report a milestone.