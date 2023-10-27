Skip to Content
News

So Biden’s a no-show on the New Hampshire primary ballot. What happens next?

By
Published 3:14 PM

By ROBERT YOON
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wasn’t successful in unseating New Hampshire from the first-in-the-nation primary slot it has held for more than a century, but his decision not to appear on the state’s 2024 primary ballot has nonetheless added a new wrinkle to the contest and created complications for his campaign, state election officials and voters. State Democratic leaders have already begun organizing a write-in effort on Biden’s behalf, but the state may lose its all-important delegates for breaking national party rules.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content