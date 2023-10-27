Sheriff names 5 people fatally shot in southeast North Carolina home
CLINTON, N.C. (AP) — A sheriff’s office in southeast North Carolina has released the names of five people found fatally shot in a home earlier this week. Sampson County sheriff’s deputies were called to a home off Garland Highway outside Clinton shortly before 1 a.m. Thursday for a report of a homicide. They found five people dead from gunshot wounds. The victims were Alfonza Jeffers, Lamar Williams, Dagoberto Lopez, Hector Salazar Lopez and Jamie Lynn Rowland, the sheriff’s office reported Friday. The sheriff doesn’t have information about a suspect but told reporters his department was investigating some people of interest.