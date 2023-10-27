Pope Francis prays for a world in ‘a dark hour’ and danger from ‘folly’ of war

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has led a special prayer service in St. Peter’s Basilica for a world he says is in “great danger” from what he describes as the “folly of war.” Francis delivered his remarks in the form of a prayer to the Virgin Mary and didn’t specifically mention the conflict that exploded when Hamas militants attacked Israel and Israel retaliated by sealing off the Gaza Strip and battering the Palestinian territory with airstrikes. He said he was praying for “especially those countries and regions at war.” Since the Israel-Hamas war started three weeks ago, Francis has appealed for the release of hostages taken by Hamas and for civilians in Gaza to be spared from warfare.

