Police and SWAT team involved in hours-long standoff on south side of Pueblo Friday

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Police and SWAT team members were engaged in an hours-long standoff on the south side of Pueblo on Friday beginning at around 4:30 p.m.

The situation played out for about five hours near Northern Ave. and Spruce St., about a block over from Steel Worker's Park in Bessemer.

Police were heard over a loudspeaker several times telling someone to come out of a building with their hands up. It's unclear at this time though if any arrests have been made. Police are providing few details Friday night.

Police did provide that the Special Investigations Unit was called out to the scene at one point after detectives spotted someone who was potentially involved in a previous kidnapping incident in the building. No further information was provided about that.

The intersection of Northern Ave. and Spruce St. was closed for a time but has since been reopened.