Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray lead Denver past Memphis 108-104

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Nikola Jokic had 22 points, 12 rebounds and seven assists, Jamal Murray also had 22 points as the Denver Nuggets thwarted fourth quarter rally by Memphis to defeat the Grizzlies 108-104. Reggie Jackson added 16 points for the defending champions as Denver won its second straight to open the season. Jaren Jackson Jr. led Memphis with 21 points, nine rebounds and three blocks, while Marcus Smart finished with 20 points and five assists. Desmond Bane had 15 points despite going 4 of 17 from the floor and 1 of 10 from 3-point range.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.