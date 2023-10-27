How to help Mexico in the aftermath of Hurricane Otis

By CNN Impact Your World

(CNN) — Hurricane Otis slammed into Mexico near the popular resort town of Acapulco on Wednesday morning, devastating the coastal community. The category 5 hurricane, the strongest storm on record to hit Mexico’s Pacific coast, devastated the tourist destination and home to 800,000 residents. At least 27 people are dead and hundreds of thousands are without power.

Otis strengthened from a tropical storm to a “nightmare scenario” Category 5 hurricane just 12 hours before making landfall. The hurricane’s intensification was among the fastest forecasters have ever seen.

The sudden acceleration caught many by surprise with little time to prepare. Many organizations are now flocking to Acapulco to assist in relief work. You can support their efforts via the form below or click HERE.

Impact Your World will continue to monitor and vet ways to help and update as information comes in.

