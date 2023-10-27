Skip to Content
Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican presidential candidate; Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash.

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Robert Mardini, director-general of the International Committee of the Red Cross.

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Sen. James Lankford, R-Okla.

“Fox News Sunday” — Rep. Michael McCaul, R-Texas; Mayor Eric Johnson of Dallas.

Associated Press

