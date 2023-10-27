George W. Bush has a little bounce as he throws ceremonial first pitch to start World Series

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Former President George W. Bush had a little bounce with his ceremonial first pitch to former Texas Rangers catcher Iván “Pudge” Rodriguez before Game 1 of the World Series. Bush is a former Texas governor and spent time as managing partner of the Rangers. Texas is playing the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bush was president when he famously threw out the first pitch of the first World Series game in New York after 9/11 terrorist attacks. He made that toss from the rubber without a bounce.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.