Driver under the influence crashes into Atlanta CVS, police say

By hope Dean

ATLANTA, Georgia (WANF) — A black sedan swerved off of I-75 N and slammed into the side of a CVS early Friday morning, according to Atlanta police.

A man and a woman were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with minor injuries, police said. The male driver, who was reportedly under the influence when he hit the pharmacy off Northside Parkway NW, will be taken to a police station after treatment.

