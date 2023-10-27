CSFD offers business owners tips for keeping fire sprinkler systems safe in freezing temps

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- As winter weather is expected to arrive this weekend across southern Colorado, the Colorado Springs Fire Department (CSFD) wants to remind business owners of the importance of protecting and maintaining fire sprinkler systems during freezing temperatures.

CSFD says properly maintaining fire sprinkler systems can help business owners avoid costly damage and broken pipes.

The department says business owners can follow these simple steps to ensure their sprinkler piping is protected:

Have your fire sprinkler system evaluated by a professional fire sprinkler company to make sure the system is operational. Systems containing antifreeze must be inspected annually.

Perform routine maintenance (i.e., empty drum drips on dry systems, check for proper antifreeze concentrations, etc.).

Check to make sure insulation is in place to protect piping adjacent to exterior walls, in attics, etc.

Ensure that areas, where fire sprinkler piping is housed, are heated properly and heat is maintained continuously (at or above 40°F) throughout the winter and spring months.

Check thermostats in vacant or unoccupied areas to ensure they are set to reasonable temperatures to keep the space warm. This includes mechanical rooms where fire sprinkler controls are located.

If you do have frozen pipes do not try to thaw them by using torches or other open-flame devices.









