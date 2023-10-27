Coyotes’ Travis Dermott on using Pride tape, forcing NHL’s hand: ‘Had to be done’

Arizona defenseman Travis Dermott recently defied an NHL edict on supporting social causes before games. The NHL announced in June that teams would no longer wear themed jerseys, which include Pride nights, Hockey Fights Cancer and military appreciation celebrations. It also banned tape on sticks. But Dermott used Pride tape on his hockey stick in support of the LGBTQ community in Arizona’s home opener against the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday. He said he wasn’t sure of the reactions. But the NHL soon rescinded its ban on players using stick tape to support social causes.

By The Associated Press

