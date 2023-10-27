Cold and snow on the way for the weekend

Cold temperatures and snow on the way for the weekend.

TODAY: Cloudy and cold this morning... becoming partly cloudy and cool Friday afternoon. Highs today will top out in low-50s. Snow in the mountains will ramp up during the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold overnight with morning lows in the upper-20s and low-30s. Snow will continue in the mountains through sunrise Saturday morning.

EXTENDED: Partly cloudy and cold Saturday, with snow developing along the I-25 by Saturday night. Highs Saturday are chilly in the upper-40s and low-50s. Snow can be expected Saturday night into Sunday morning. The current trend is for one to two inches of snow in Colorado Springs... with higher amounts north and west of downtown.

Highs Sunday will be quite cold with highs in the 20s and 30s.