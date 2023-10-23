Large waves pound the northern Caribbean as Hurricane Tammy spins into open waters

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Hurricane Tammy is unleashing heavy waves in the northern Caribbean as it spins over open waters after making landfall in Barbuda. The storm was located about 230 miles (370 kilometers) north-northwest of Anguilla on Monday. It had maximum sustained winds of 80 mph (130 kph) and was moving north at 10 mph (17 kph). Tammy was expected to strengthen slightly in upcoming days and then weaken. Tropical Storm Otis whirled through open waters in the Atlantic on a path toward Mexico’s southern coast. It was located about 400 miles (640 kilometers) south-southeast of Acapulco and had winds of up to 45 mph (75 kph).

