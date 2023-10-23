Kimberly Palmer: Ways to recover from a financial shock and be prepared next time

Financial shocks, which can include unexpected events like a job loss, big medical bill or house repair, can be extremely challenging. To recover from a financial shock and be better prepared for a future one, experts recommend turning to or building up emergency savings accounts, cutting back other spending when possible and knowing where to find support. Lenders and service providers sometimes offer hardship options to give you more payment flexibility. Trusted friends and family members may be able to offer support as well. Staying positive and focusing on mental recovery is also important.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.