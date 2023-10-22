Skip to Content
Jordan Love and the scuffling Packers offense struggle again early, can't catch up vs. Broncos

By
Published 8:16 PM

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

DENVER (AP) — Jordan Love and the Green Bay Packers’ offense scuffled yet again in a 19-17 loss to the Denver Broncos. The Packers have dropped four of their last five games. They can’t find any rhythm on offense, especially early. They’ve been outscored 63-6 in the first half of their last four games and trailed Denver 9-0 at halftime. Love took over as Green Bay’s starter when the Packers traded Aaron Rodgers to the New York Jets last spring, and it’s been a rocky transition. Love threw for 180 yards and two touchdowns and a late interception against Denver.

