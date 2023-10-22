Feeding the workers: The restaurants that fed the first responders of last week’s deadly derailment

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - On Oct. 15, a train carrying coal derailed on I-25 north of Pueblo, killing one truck driver. In the wake of the tragedy, crews worked around the clock to re-open the highway and move the multiple bent and twisted cars that were piled on the asphalt.

Those crews from the Fire Department, Colorado Department of Transportation and Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) totaled hundreds of people. To keep efforts going, those crews needed to eat, which is why multiple food trucks and restaurants stepped up to serve the workers around the clock.

"It was definitely a somber scene because you know someone's life was lost there," Joshua Rogers, owner of Mane Brew coffee said.

Rogers' coffee company donated hot coffee and cookies the first night, coordinating with Sam Hernandez Jr., owner of Sam's Tacos truck.

For Hernandez, it was an unfortunate, yet opportune, time to re-launch his business after he had been out for a month because of an auto accident that left him with a broken collarbone.

"Once we knew the accident stuff, we put on our boots and went down there, we got propane-filled tanks and we were ready to feed to 300 people the first night we were there," Hernandez said.

Hernandez says they stayed for days, working up to 60 hours to keep crews fed.

"I think it was just kind of a testament to our community, Pueblo, and the need in our state, just that it just comes together, when something happens like that," Rogers said.