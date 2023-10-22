Colorado Springs woman raises money for new life-saving service dog

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Colorado Springs woman has started a GoFundMe page to help her raise funds for a new service dog. Her current dog, Yuki, is set to retire in a year, and she says a new service dog costs about $25 thousand.

21-year-old Jaedyn Klette says she works upwards of 60 hours a week with her full-time job and side hustles to save, but also faces chronic and overwhelming medical bills for her disabilities. She has a Chiari malformation, which causes her to have seizures, chronic migraines and balance issues.

"if I didn't have Yuki, I would have no way of really knowing when I'm going to have a seizure and when something like that is going to happen," Klette says.

KRDO - Jaedyn's service dog, Yuki

Her current service dog is able to pick up on her pheromone changes and alerts her before one of her episodes.

"I could potentially get a traumatic brain injury or concussion from hitting my head if I'm not in a safe place," Klette says.

Klette was able to train her first service dog, but with her condition worsening, she is no longer able to go through the rigorous process herself, which adds to the cost.

For a link to her Go Fund Me, click here.