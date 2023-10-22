Broncos safety Kareem Jackson ejected for hit on Green Bay tight end, 2nd disqualification this year

DENVER (AP) — Broncos safety Kareem Jackson was ejected for a second time this season following a big hit on a defenseless Green Bay receiver. Jackson crushed Luke Musgrave shortly after the Packers tight end caught an 18-yard pass in the fourth quarter. Officials huddled after throwing a flag for unnecessary roughness and announced Jackson’s disqualification. Shortly after the play, Musgrave left the field for the locker room with an ankle injury. Broncos safety P.J. Locke took the place of the 35-year-old Jackson, who’s in his 14th NFL season.

