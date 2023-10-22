American basketball player attacked in Poland, left with injured eye socket

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Polish officials and media are reporting that an American basketball player with a professional Polish women’s club has been badly beaten, sustaining a head injury. Mikayla Cowling, who plays for VBW Arka Gdynia, was attacked late Wednesday in a music club in Gdansk, a city in northern Poland. The attack happened after a match and left the player with a fractured eye socket. The president of the Gdynia club told the Polish state news agency PAP that the player was attacked by a security guard. Police say he was arrested.

