1 person dead following car crash at Airport Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Airport Road remains closed as Colorado Springs Police investigate a single-vehicle car crash that left one person dead.

The crash happened in the 4200 block of Airport Road just before 7 a.m. Sunday morning.

Police say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Airport Road when it lost control, hit the median, curb, and an electric pole, and came to rest hitting a parked car.

Speed is a factor in the crash and impairment is unknown at this time.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area by taking alternate routes.