Storm hits northern Europe, killing at least 4 people

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — A storm battered Britain, northern Germany and southern Scandinavia for a third day with powerful winds, heavy rain and storm surges that caused floods, power outages, evacuations, and traffic disruptions. Since Thursday, at least four people have died in the storm, named Babet by the UK Meteorological Office. The latest victim was a 33-year-old woman who was killed when a tree fell on her car on the Baltic Sea island of Fehmarn on Friday afternoon, German news agency dpa reported. Three storm-related deaths were reported in England and Scotland on Thursday and Friday.

