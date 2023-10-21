Packers activate CB Eric Stokes for possibly his first game in nearly a year

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers cornerback Eric Stokes has been activated from the physically unable to perform list. This move clears the way for Stokes to play for the first time in nearly a year Sunday at Denver. The Packers made room for Stokes by releasing outside linebacker Justin Hollins. The 24-year-old Stokes hasn’t played since injuring his knee and foot in a 15-9 loss at Detroit on Nov. 6. The foot injury lingered and he opened this season on the physically unable to perform list.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.