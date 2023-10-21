Family of missing young man from Louisiana speak out after his disappearance in So. Colo

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The De Bautte family is seeking answers after their son's mysterious disappearance, thousands of miles from home. Corbin De Bautte was reported missing on October 10 after he had driven "to the mountains," and stopped responding to their text messages.

"Maybe somebody abducted him. We don't know," Cheryl Debautte said.

Now, his family is in Colorado Springs searching for him after the Manitou Springs Police Department searched for him on Wednesday and Thursday with heat-seeking drones and K-9 units on foot near the Intemann and Red Mountain trail with no success.

The family says that he left the home with a .22 Winchester rifle because he was worried about mountain lions. The last time his parents spoke with him, they said they were worried because of an unusual mental state.

"He made a comment, if we try to drag him back home, he would hang himself, which is weird because he's never made any comments like that," Dennis De Bautte said.

They say text messages went through to his phone until the 4th or 5th of this month, and they later pinged his location through AT&T to be somewhere near Pueblo. Authorities found his car in a residential neighborhood in Manitou Springs on Oct. 19.

"We just want him to know, I sent him a text, we love you. If there's anything you need, we're just a phone call away," De Bautte said.

Corbin De Bautte is described as a five-foot-nine male with brown hair and dark green eyes. The Manitou Springs Police Department asks anyone with information about his disappearance to call 9-1-1 immediately.