Woman becomes firefighter in Manchester years after department saved her life

By Imani Fleming

Click here for updates on this story

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire (WMUR) — Thursday was a full circle moment for Tenley Gillett after Manchester firefighters rescued her in 2016 when she jumped into the Merrimack River and she was sworn in as a firefighter for the same department.

Surrounded by friends and family, Gillett stood proudly as one of Manchester’s newest firefighters and as a survivor.

“About seven and a half years ago, I made, luckily, my last and most severe suicide attempt. I was in a pretty bad place for a long time,” Gillett said. “I decided to jump off of a cliff, that area of the mills.”

Manchester firefighters were among those rushing to her rescue.

“They tried to lower a ladder down. The water level, I think, was fairly low. I don’t know how, but I didn’t hit any rocks when I jumped,” Gillett said. “That was the start of my major recovery, mentally.”

Today, she’s a business owner and she’s finished her education.

“I just really want to become a good leader and inspire others to whatever path they’re on, to keep pushing forward,” Gillett said. “To work hard and not be a victim of your mind.”

Now, she wears the same badge as those who saved her life.

“It’s just full circle,” Gillett said. “What they did now enables me to be here and serve with them and for them and for the city and for the state.”

“It was an extreme honor to see Tenley and all the other members into the Manchester Fire Department, they’ve worked very hard,” Chief Ryan Cashin said. “Tenley especially, she’s done so much work. We’re super proud to have her.”

As far as what’s next for Gillett, she said there isn’t a playbook for exactly what she wants to accomplish within the department, but she said as long as she’s making an impact and working towards being a good person, that’s enough for her.

“I’m kind of just taking it one day at a time,” Gillett said. “And enjoying just where I am and being able to stand here.”

Help is available if you or a loved one is in emotional distress. The suicide and crisis lifeline can be contacted anytime at 988.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.