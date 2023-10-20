Venezuela’s opposition is holding primary to pick challenger for Maduro in 2024 presidential rival

VALENCIA, Venezuela (AP) — A faction of Venezuela’s opposition is set to pick its candidate for next year’s presidential election. Free-market firebrand María Corina Machado is the frontrunner in Sunday’s primary election. But even if she wins, it remains unclear if she would be allowed to run in 2024. While the government of President Nicolás Maduro agreed in principle this week to allow the opposition to choose its candidate, it also has already barred Machado from running for office and has in the past bent the law and breached agreements as it sees fit. The primary has been ridiculed and dismissed by Maduro’s government all year long.

