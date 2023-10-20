US warns of a Russian effort to sow doubt over the election outcomes in democracies around the globe

The U.S. is warning other democracies that Russia appears to be opening up a new front in its covert campaign against democracy by sowing doubts about the reliability of elections in general. Encouraged by its success amplifying doubts about election procedures like mail balloting used in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, Russian intelligence is trying to do the same in several other countries, according to U.S. intelligence. Russia has long covertly pushed to help its preferred candidates win elections, but casting doubt on the reliability of voting overall is a new tactic, U.S. intelligence said. The U.S. government sent its warning to more than 90 countries.

