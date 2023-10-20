Judge temporarily lifts narrow gag order on Trump in 2020 election case

U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan has temporarily lifted her narrow gag order in Donald Trump’s 2020 election interference case in Washington to give lawyers time to file more briefs on the matter. Chutkan made her ruling Friday shortly after Trump’s lawyers urged the judge to pause the gag order while he pursues his appeal of it. The gag order she issued Monday barred him from making public statements targeting prosecutors, court staff and potential witnesses. Chutkan said the order would be lifted while she considers Trump’s request for a longer stay. She ordered special counsel Jack Smith’s team to file any opposition to Trump’s bid to lift the gag order by Wednesday.

