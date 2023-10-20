Telluride man pleads guilty to felony charge for his actions during Jan. 6 Capitol riot

WASHINGTON (KRDO) -- A man from Telluride has pleaded guilty Friday to a felony charge for his actions during the breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

The DOJ said the actions of Avery MacCracken and others disrupted a joint session of the U.S. Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election.

The 69-year-old MacCracken pleaded guilty to one count of obstructing law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. His sentencing hearing has been scheduled for Feb. 21, 2024.

According to the DOJ, on Jan. 6, 2021, MacCracken traveled to Washington, D.C., to protest the certification of the results of the 2020 presidential election. At about 2:00 p.m., MacCracken was part of a large group of people who were in the restricted area on the West Plaza of the Capitol. MacCracken made his way to the front of the crowd and, using both hands, gripped a bike rack that the police were using as a barrier. At approximately 2:28 p.m., rioters removed some bike racks and attempted to surge past the police line. MacCracken also moved toward the police line with both hands balled into fists. He then observed a police officer in front of him and pushed the officer’s arm away as the officer tried to prevent him from advancing. MacCracken grabbed a second officer by the arm and by his jacket near the shoulder area. MacCracken then pushed forward through the police line into the restricted areas of the Capitol grounds as numerous other rioters were advancing, the DOJ said.

The FBI arrested MacCracker in Colorado on Dec. 11, 2021.

According to the DOJ, in the 33 months since Jan. 6, 2021, more than 1,100 individuals have been charged in nearly all 50 states for crimes related to the breach of the U.S. Capitol, including more than 400 individuals charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement, a felony. The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with tips can call 1-800-CALL-FBI (800-225-5324) or visit tips.fbi.gov