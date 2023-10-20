Supreme Court lifts restrictions on Biden administration communications with social media companies

By Devan Cole, CNN

(CNN) — The Supreme Court on Friday lifted restrictions on the Biden administration’s communications with social media companies while a lawsuit targeting the government’s efforts to combat online misinformation plays out.

The court’s move pauses rulings from a federal trial court and a conservative appeals court that severely limited the ability of the White House, the surgeon general, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the FBI and a top US cybersecurity agency to communicate with social media companies about content related to Covid-19 and elections the government views as misinformation.

A sweeping preliminarily injunction issued this summer by a federal judge in Louisiana effectively blocked a slew of federal agencies and administration officials from communicating with social media companies about taking down “content containing protected free speech” posted on the platforms.

In agreeing to pause the rulings on Friday, the high court also said it would take up the case, though it didn’t say when it would hear oral arguments in the dispute.

“The upshot is that the Biden administration gets to keep on doing whatever it’s doing with regard to communicating with social media companies until and unless the Supreme Court rules against it on the merits,” said Steve Vladeck, CNN Supreme Court analyst and professor at the University of Texas School of Law.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

