Russian foreign minister dismisses US claims of North Korea supplying munitions to Moscow as rumors

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia’s foreign minister has shrugged off U.S. claims that North Korea transferred munitions to Russia. Russian state television on Friday broadcast Sergey Lavrov saying Washington had failed to prove the allegation. Lavrov made a trip to Pyongyang this week for talks on ways to boost North-Korea-Russia ties following a September summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and Russian President Vladimir Putin. The White House said last week that North Korea had delivered more than 1,000 containers of military equipment and weapons to Russia. It released images that it said showed the containers were loaded onto a Russian-flagged ship. Lavrov scoffed at the U.S. claims and said, “I don’t comment on rumors.”

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.