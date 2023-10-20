Police arrest 2 in connection with 2021 Lake Tahoe-area shooting that killed a man, wounded his wife

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (AP) — Police have arrested two people in Nevada in connection to a Lake Tahoe-area attack that left a man dead and his wife in critical condition. One of the suspects, Danny Serafini, is a former professional baseball player. Serafini and Samantha Scott were arrested separately Friday, hundreds of miles apart. Robert Gary Spohr died in the 2021 shooting at his home off the shore of Lake Tahoe in California. His wife, Wendy Wood, was wounded. An attorney for Serafini didn’t immediately respond to messages Friday from The Associated Press. The Clark County Public Defender’s Office didn’t immediately return a call from the AP about whether Scott had an attorney.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.