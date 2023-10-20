Packers have 10 players on injury report, including CB Jaire Alexander
GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Having last week off didn’t necessarily help the Green Bay Packers get healthier. The Packers had 10 players listed on their injury report Friday as they prepare for Sunday’s game at Denver. Perhaps the most surprising name on the list was cornerback Jaire Alexander. He has a back injury but played in the Packers’ loss at Las Vegas on Oct. 9. He missed two games before that. Alexander is listed as questionable. Sunday’s game will end a 23-day stretch in which the Packers played just once.