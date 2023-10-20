No criminal charges in Tacoma, Washington, crash that killed 6 Arizona residents
TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — No one will face criminal charges following a two-car crash in Tacoma, Washington that killed six Arizona residents in July. The Tacoma News Tribune reports that a three-month Washington State Patrol investigation of the July 15 crash determined the Arizona residents’ vehicle ran a red light when the crash occurred,. The crash happened about 11 a.m., when a Kia Forte sedan holding seven people drove through the intersection and was hit by an eastbound driver in a BMW SUV. The Kia hit a curb, rolled 70 feet and caught fire. The group had traveled to Tacoma to attend an Amway convention, family members told the News Tribune.