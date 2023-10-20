Mysterious sight caught on camera outside New Hampshire restaurant

By Jessica Kisluk

PORTSMOUTH, New Hampshire (WMUR) — A mysterious motion that appeared on camera outside a Portsmouth restaurant is raising eyebrows.

The Library Restaurant said their building, the Rockingham Hotel, is well known for ghosts, especially inside the basement.

Early Tuesday morning, the restaurant said their motion detectors inside the building were set off at the same time that a spooky motion was caught on camera. The sight was the most prominent around the 17-second mark in the video and again around 30 seconds.

The Portsmouth restaurant said the motion detectors inside can’t see what the security camera sees outside.

In the video, police show up shortly after the alarms are set off to check out the scene.

The motion doesn’t seem to be lights from a car, and there is no horizontal wind blowing, according to the restaurant.

