Maryland authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson

By Michelle Watson and Amanda Jackson, CNN

(CNN) — Maryland authorities are investigating the killing of Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson in an apparent shooting Thursday night, according to officials.

Deputies in the northern Maryland city of Hagerstown responded to a report of a shooting around 8 p.m. and found Wilkinson in a residential driveway suffering from gunshot wounds, the Washington County Sheriff’s Office said.

The local judge was taken to a medical facility where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office said it plans to hold a news conference to share more details about the ongoing investigation, but it is unclear when the event will be held.

Born in Agana, Guam, Wilkinson had been an associate judge for the Washington County Circuit Court since January 2020, according to his court bio.

Neil C. Parrott, a former delegate in the Maryland House of Delegates, mourned Wilkinson as a well-liked and respected member of the community with “a contagious smile.”

“Judge Wilkinson was an exceptional judge and was a pillar in our community,” Parrott said in a statement. “The events tonight are catastrophic for Washington County, for Maryland, and for our justice system. Judge Wilkinson served faithfully and will be severely missed.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN’s Sara Smart contributed to this report.