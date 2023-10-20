India rejects Canada’s accusation that it violated international norms in their diplomatic spat

NEW DELHI (AP) — The Indian government has rejected any notion that it has violated international law in asking Canada to recall diplomats so that both governments have roughly the same number stationed in each country. Canada said Thursday it was recalling 41 of its 62 diplomats in India after what it said was New Delhi’s warning that it would strip their diplomatic immunity. Canadian officials characterized it as a violation of the Geneva Convention. The back-and-forth comes amid a spat between the two countries over Canada’s allegation that India was involved in the assassination of a Sikh separatist in Canada.

