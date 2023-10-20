Hearing in Trump classified documents case addresses a possible conflict for a co-defendant’s lawyer

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (AP) — The federal judge overseeing the Florida classified documents case against Donald Trump is holding a hearing about a potential conflict of interest involving a co-defendant’s lawyer. Prosecutors say Trump valet Walt Nauta’s lawyer, Stanley Woodward, has a conflict because he previously represented an information technology specialist who’s expected to be a government witness at trial and represents another person who may be called to testify. The prosecutors want to ensure at Friday’s hearing Nauta understands the situation and knowingly forfeits his right to conflict-free legal representation. Nauta and the Republican former president have pleaded not guilty to charges they schemed to conceal classified government documents from federal investigators.

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON and ERIC TUCKER Associated Press

