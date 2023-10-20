Georgia Medicaid program with work requirement has enrolled only 1,343 residents in 3 months

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp’s new health plan for low-income adults has enrolled only 1,343 people through the end of September about three months after launching. The Georgia Department of Community Health has projected up to 100,000 people could eventually benefit from Georgia Pathways to Coverage. But the nation’s only Medicaid program that makes recipients meet a work requirement is off to a very slow start. The Republican governor’s administration says it expects to keep adding beneficiaries. Experts say the program’s creeping progress reflects fundamental flaws, and that a less restrictive Medicaid expansion would be better.

