Florida man convicted of murdering wife in dispute over ‘Zombie House Flipping’ appearance

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man has been found guilty of murdering his wife after a dispute over whether they should appear together on a home-renovation television show. David Tronnes was found guilty of first-degree murder Wednesday for the 2018 death of Shanti Cooper-Tronnes. Tronnes was sentenced to life in prison immediately after jurors returned the guilty verdict. Prosecutors say Tronnes had spent thousands of dollars on home renovations in hopes of appearing on the A&E reality show “Zombie House Flipping.” The show is filmed in Orlando. Prosecutors say Cooper-Tronnes refused to appear on it.

