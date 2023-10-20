DeSantis will call Florida lawmakers back to Capitol to impose new sanctions on Iran

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Presidential candidate and Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will bring lawmakers back to Tallahassee for a special session to impose additional sanctions on Iran. His office said Friday that no date has been set. Details of proposed legislation haven’t been released. The special session is being called because Iran supports Hamas militants who attacked Israel two weeks ago, though no government worldwide has offered direct evidence supporting that Iran orchestrated the attack. Florida already has sanctions against companies that directly do business with Iran. Democratic House Leader Fentrice Driskell questioned whether DeSantis is calling the special session for political purposes.

