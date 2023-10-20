China sends an envoy to the Middle East in a sign of its ambition to play a larger role

BEIJING (AP) — China has sent an envoy to the Middle East to push for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas in the latest sign of its ambition to play a larger role in the region. Envoy Zhai Jun’s first meetings included one in Qatar with a Russian counterpart as the two countries stake out a position at odds with the American approach. Analysts say China wants to position itself as a mediator and exert its influence in the region as the U.S. shifts its global attention elsewhere. But the latest Gaza war has drawn the U.S. back in, with President Joe Biden visiting Israel this week.

