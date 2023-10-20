Skip to Content
News

CBI issues Senior Alert for Pueblo woman last seen Friday morning

CBI
By
New
Published 9:40 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has issued a Senior Alert for 86-year-old Sally Barber, who was last seen Friday morning in Pueblo.

According to the CBI, Barber was last seen around 8 a.m. near the 1000 block of W. 6th St. in Pueblo. She is believed to be driving a silver 2005 Toyota Camry with Colorado license plate 920AGG.

The CBI says Barbe suffers from a cognitive impairment and there are concerns for her safety.

If you have any information about Barber's whereabouts, call 911.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content