Andre Iguodala, a four-time NBA champion with Golden State, retires after 19-year NBA career

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Andre Iguodala is retiring after winning four titles with the Golden State Warriors in a 19-year NBA career. The 39-year-old Iguodala tells Andscape in a telephone interview that the time is right and he wants to spend more time with his family. The No. 9 overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft out of Arizona played in 1,231 games. He spent eight seasons with the Philadelphia 76ers, one in Denver, six with Golden State, two in Miami and the last two back with the Warriors. He was part of NBA champions in 2015, 2017, 2018 and 2022 and the MVP of the Finals in 2015.

