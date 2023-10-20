Altuve hits go-ahead homer in 9th, Astros take 3-2 lead over Rangers in ALCS after benches clear

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Jose Altuve hit a three-run homer in the ninth inning and the Houston Astros, after getting into another bench-clearing scuffle with the Texas Rangers, rallied for a 5-4 victory in a wild and testy Game 5 of the AL Championship Series. After winning all three games at rival Texas, the defending World Series champions head back home to Houston needing one win to capture a third consecutive pennant. They lead 3-2 in the best-of-seven playoff going into Game 6 Sunday night. Adolis García began a slow trot and spiked his bat after his towering three-run homer off Justin Verlander gave Texas a 4-2 lead in the sixth. García got angry when he was hit by a pitch next time up. The benches and bullpens emptied, leading to three ejections.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.